Rain Rain Rain - A wet forecast ahead

Posted: Mon Jun 25 15:48:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 15:48:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with a low art southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10am and 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. east southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10am and 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. east southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. tuesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10am and 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a 2
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
