Speech to Text for Engineering a new exhibit at the Children's Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's all about trains! kids in first through fourth grades are learning all about trains this week. it's to help them develop ideas for a train exhbit in the museum. organizers say it's a "real world" experience for the kids. and this week long camp will help the museum create an exhibit that they've been longing for. [c3]children's museum train exhibit team 6pm-sot vo we've always wanted one.. but we didn't know quite where to start. so these kids are gonna give us that boost to help us ideas for the project will be presented on friday to staff and parents. there are more camps coming up this summer that you can still register for. all that information is on their website. we've linked you to it at w- t-h-i tv dot com. hey kevin what's the weather gonna be