Speech to Text for THPD Officers playing basketball with kids goes viral

neighborhood when something caught his eye. two neighborhood kids were playing a game of pickup basketball ... what happened when the officer approached the kids... has gone viral on social media. news 10's abby kirk joins us live .... to tell us more. abby? [b16]officer plays with kids-live pkg a neighbor, cayce cottom was driving around the corner ---here at 22nd and 3rd avenue in terre haute." that's when she came upon "this" street and "this" basketball goal ----and she began recording on her cell phone. the video she captured has gone viral... nat "i love basketball and football." dribbling christopher batson says "this" is where you'll find him most days .... dribbling dribblng.... nat out "here" on a street outside his home...shooting some hoops.... "he waved them down and said...hey cmon you want to play some basketball with us?" ...." i said...well im not that good...but... " terre haute police officer, j-r gibbs says he couldn't say no....when christopher asked him to a game of pickup basketball. nat "you guys wanna play a game?" nat "we could play horse ..." "i'm down for some horse... ." that is ...if he could bring some backup.... "if youre not busy i need you to come over to 22nd and 3rd ave. i need somebody here to be on my team to help me play basketball." a terre haute woman captured a video of officer gibbs and officer ryan plasse .... taking time out of their day to play basketball with some neighborhood kids saturday night. cayce johnson posted the video to facebook...and wrote: "i love this. race doesn't matter, age doesn't matter, occupation doesn't matter. just boys both big and small playing some b-ball. this is how life should be. ----show love, not hate." nat "you mean reverse dunk?" "i think we forget that they are human too. and we just kind of strictly look at them as an officer." since being posted saturday, the video has received dozens of likes, comments and shares. "these boys here made my day. because i wasn't expecting to be up here in the avenues. and to run into a friendly face and have a friendly game of basketball and to just kind of take a break from the grind like that." humanity is remembered.... "no i wasn't that good..." nat "oh no you did it again..." "those boys are pretty good." "i think they enjoy it and we enjoy getting away for a little while." the pacers are gearing