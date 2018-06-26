Speech to Text for Old Chicago Pizza opens in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in vincennes. old chicago pizza and taproom celebrated with a ribbon cutting today. it's located at the corner of 6th and main streets. the building previously housed the new moon movie theater. this new restaurant has a sports bar-like atmosphere with nearly 40 tv's! another business is opening in the valley..