West Terre Haute bus route approved

Posted: Mon Jun 25 15:35:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

little easier for people in west terre haute. the board of works also approved the west terre haute bus route this morning. we first told you about the plan last week. this new route includes a handful of stops in west terre haute, including the west vigo i-g-a. each day -- there will be 12 trips to west terre haute. the route begins on july 9th. a new restaurant is ready to serve people
