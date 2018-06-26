Clear

1st and Hulman update

project could start in the coming months. the terre haute board of public works approved an agreement today. it's for 1st and hulman streets. it allows the city to work on the right of way of the railroad. the project to re-configure the intersection will go to bid this fall. then --- construction would start in the fall or next spring. the project would eliminate a short stretch of first street at hulman. traffic would be directed towards prairieton avenue. [b10]x cont coverage-mongx vo getting around will be a
