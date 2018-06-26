Clear

Dana Quickstop Theft

Dana Quickstop Theft

Posted: Mon Jun 25 15:33:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 15:33:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Dana Quickstop Theft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigating a theft at a gas station. police say they received a call for the dana quickstop on u-s highway 36 around 3 this morning. an employee reported damage to the south side entrance of the building. they also noticed someone took numerous cartons of menthol cigarettes. if you have any information you can contact the vermillion county sherrifs office directly. their number is on your screen.. 7-6-5 4-9-2 3-7-3-7 we told you late last week about chances of flooding for rivers
