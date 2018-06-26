Clear

Jon Collins charged after accused of hurting a kid

Jon Collins charged after accused of hurting a kid

Posted: Mon Jun 25 15:30:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 15:30:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Jon Collins charged after accused of hurting a kid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

intoxicated when he fell and hurt a child. now -- 32-year-old "jon collins" is facing charges for neglect of a dependent. parke county deputies responded to a call thursday. they said collins was extremely intoxicated. witnesses said collins fell off the front porch while holding a child. the sheriff's office said the child was injured. collins pleaded not guilty. the vermillion county sheriff's office is
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It