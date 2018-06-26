Speech to Text for Jon Collins charged after accused of hurting a kid

intoxicated when he fell and hurt a child. now -- 32-year-old "jon collins" is facing charges for neglect of a dependent. parke county deputies responded to a call thursday. they said collins was extremely intoxicated. witnesses said collins fell off the front porch while holding a child. the sheriff's office said the child was injured. collins pleaded not guilty. the vermillion county sheriff's office is