Speech to Text for New ruling protects privacy in digital age

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigations. and... it's also a statement on privacy in this digital age. the court recently ruled five to four saying police need a warrant before tracking someone's location through that person's cell phone. news 10s sarah lehman is in the newsroom tonight. she tells us what that means for local officers. using a cell phone is a big part of everyday life. they're used a lot of the time on the job. that's no exception for police officers. they use cell phone data in cases to gather evidence and track peoples locations. but the supreme court is adding an extra step for officers to get those privelages. "these days cell phones are more then just phones. they're journals. cameras and g- p-s devices. "if you're going to do real time tracking of an individual now, it requires, the supreme court decision requires that a search warrant be obtained." a new surpreme court ruling says law enforcement must get a warrant if they want to track someones location through their phone. what does that mean for local officers? " "from our view it's going to be continuing to do something that we've always done and that's the right way. either with your consent or with a search warrant." "we've been requiring our deputies to get a search warrant for about two years now." it's a step in the right direction for privacy in the digital age. "it will add one extra step for law enforcement. it will add nothing to you but a protection device" that extra step is something that modesitt says is better to do it and be safe then to be sorry." the decision made exceptions for emergencies like bomb threats and child abductions. in general though authorities need a warrant for cell tower location informatn and other digital data that give a detailed look at a persons private life. for now live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you.