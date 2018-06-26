Speech to Text for Police search for missing Vigo County Child

and breaking news te are searching for a missing child... crews have been searching eastern vigo county for a few hours now. they're looking for austin lawhorn. news 10's heather good is live at hawthorn park. that's where there's a large emergency responder presence. heather... what can you tell us??? there's a lot of officers in this area. they've also had a drone up in the air to help in the search. here's what the vigo county sheriff's office has told us so far.. he was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east gospel grove. he was heading west toward chamberlain road south of east glenn. lawhorn has austim. the sheriff's office says lawhorn is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. he has brown hair and brown eyes. he was wearing camo shorts and a tom brady shirt, and was shoeless. he normally wears glasses but was not wearing glasses when last seen. if located, call 911. a supreme court decision will impact how officers