The Bathroom Doctors

Clear
Posted: Mon Jun 25 10:55:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 10:55:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71°
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
64°
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Overnight rain possible
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
"He was scared...he's a young boy." Crews locate missing 13-year-old Austin Lawhorn
Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County
Racer is critically injured at Action Track
Police approach two kids playing basketball, what happened next has gone viral
Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk
Indiana committee looking to hear from you about child support guidelines, how you can make your voice heard
U.S. Attorney's Office asks to garnish Shahadey's police pension to repay stolen money
Clay Co Sheriff needs your help in robbery case
Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award
‘Pawn Stars’ Richard Harrison, known as ‘The Old Man,’ dies
Latest Video
Raindrops keep falling on our heads, does Kevin know when it might come to an end?
Dogs and yard mushrooms
Brazil celebration getting set up
Community comes out strong in Colton Murray toy drive
Saying goodbye, Dr. Tanoos take his superintendent seat for the last time
How can I help if a kid is missing?
Missing Vigo County boy found safe
Will Frank Shahadey have his wages garnished?
Rain Rain Rain - A wet forecast ahead
Hey Kevin
In Case You Missed It
Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field
Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers
Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries
New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion
DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system
Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions
Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant
Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program
Experts say "Hoosiers are heavy" but mobile market could help
Community center opens in Clinton