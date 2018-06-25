Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office still investigating Speedway Fuel Center Robbery

in a robbery case. it happened at the speedway gas station -off of i-70. that's where -- we find news 10's kiley thomas to explain -- where the investigation stands. ////////// " clay co sheriff says -- the suspects are still on the loose. they are considered armed and dangerous. the search started friday morning -- after a man entered this speedway with a gun. an employee tells the clay county sheriff's office that he followed the employee to the cash register. that's when the employee says they hit the panic button and the suspect ran away. surveillance video shows 3 men -- in their late teens to early 20s. police say they're tall with slender builds. no one was hurt during the incident. police say the 3 suspects "should" be considered armed and dangerous. if you know anything about the case -- you're asked to call the sheriff's office. that number is at the bottom of your screen. kt news 10. " police in vermillion county are investigating a break