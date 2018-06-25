Clear

Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

Luck winners receive great cash prizes, a luck winner will win $10,000

Posted: Mon Jun 25 05:47:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 06:32:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about the wabash valley rubber duck regatta july 4th fairbanks park, south 1st street, terre haute join us as we release 15,000 rubber ducks into the wabash river for a race to the finish line. lucky winners receive great cash prizes. you need not be present to win. beginning april 16, you can purchase your ducks at catholic charities, 18th & poplar st., terre haute. you can also purchase ducks at adoption events across the community. 232-1447 wabashvalleyd uckregatt a.com.
