Speech to Text for University president honored by her hometown

a familiar face makes her way back home to illinois indiana state university president -- deborah curtis -- is a native of paris. curtis taught music in the "chrisman" and "crestwood" school districts. her husband is the former paris high school basketball coach. it was a special trip back home. that's because curtis was honored with a key to the city by mayor craig smith. "it's an honor to give her the key to the city. but an honor that she truly is entitled to based on great work that she's done in education." curtis became i-s-u's president in april. mayor smith said the whole town is thrilled that one of their own is taking on the new role.