Speech to Text for The sound of music filled the air of one local park

brazil. "music playing" the brazil concert band played at forest park tonight. the music paid tribute to american musician -- spike jones. it also featured songs from thoroughly modern millie and other musicals. people say it was a great way to spend their sunday night. "i love that a community can come together no matter their differences and just enjoy something as beautiful as music." if you couldn't make it out to today's concert don't worry. the brazil concert band is planning it's annual patriotic concert on july 1st. and here's something