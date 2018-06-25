Clear

Car enthusiasts showed off their hot wheels

A Sullivan, Indiana car club hosted a show on Sunday.

town square through some hot wheels today... it's called the "be there or be square" car show. the event featured food and drinks -- special awards and of course -- fancy and unique cars. it even included a van -- painted like the scooby doo mystery machine. organizers said today was the perfect day to get outside and have a little fun. "hey, we're a bunch of old devils that like cars, ya know. any time we can be around a bunch of beautiful cars like this it's a good time." the sullivan county shifters car club hosted this event. this is their 8th year. a north vigo alumni is making a name for himself in college
