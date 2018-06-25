Clear

Racer is critically injured at Action Track

A motorcycle racer remains in critical condition Sunday morning after colliding with another bike during a race.

Posted: Mon Jun 25 03:56:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 03:56:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

problems after a crash on the terre haute action track. thanks for joining us for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. we're learning more about the 19-year-old -- who remains in critical condition -- at a local hospital. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 this morning. officials say 19-year-old -- parker norris -- collided with another bike during yesterday's race. he was taken to terre haute regional hospital. according to a go-fund-me page -- norris has multiple broken ribs -- a broken collar bone and two collapsed lungs. he's also on a ventilatior. norris -- who is from michigan -- was competing in one of the a-m-a- "all-star national flat track series" events. a vermillion county man is facing charges after police say he
