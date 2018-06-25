Speech to Text for Rain is making its way back into the forecast and it looks to be sticking around for a few days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, more storms possible. High: 83° Monday Night: Scattered showers and warmer. Low: 70° Tuesday: Showers and storms, warming up. High: 84° Detailed Forecast: Rain is making its way back into the forecast and it looks to be sticking around for the next few days. Highs on Monday getting into the low 80s, with scattered showers and another round in the afternoon. Monday evening we hang onto the rain chances as temperatures stay fairly warm, only dipping into the low 70s. Then tuesday, widespread shpowers and thunderstorms, but we keep warming things up into the mid 80s.