Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's way back into the valley, but we'll also have times of clouds. temperatures warming back up, with highs getting to 85. then tonight we'll start off partly cloudy, then bring in the chance for showers and storms later. overnight lows dropping to 64. tomorrow expect more of the same. pop up showers and storms possible, with highs getting to 84 degrees. survivors of the parkland, florida, school shooting