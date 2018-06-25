Speech to Text for Valley All-Star Game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the wabash valley all-star game certainly lived up to the billing tonight.. nearly a hundred of the area's best in action in the gold and black showcase.. this was a defensive battle early on.. south vermillion's conner dunegan rolls out to his left.. he fires the deep ball.. but it's right into the hand of sullivan j-c wallace.. the golden arrow plucks the ball away from the receiver and gives possession to the gold division.. but nobody could score until the ball gets in the hands of marshall's garrett frank.. he takes wallace's contact and barrels across the goalline.. that score puts the black team up 6-0.. on the other end.. eastern greene's caleb hamilton on the q-b keeper.. the future sycamore fights into the endzone.. that's gonna give his squad it's first lead of the game.. 7-6. just before halftime.. black answers.. daniel burkett fires a strike to olney's braxton burgener.. he's just inside the pylon to give his team the edge heading to the locker room.. it's black division 12-7 at the break. we go to the 4th quarter.. gold team down.. but they get a spark from peyton doughty.. the newton eagle goes untouched into the endzone.. the touchdown makes it a one score game.. 26- 20 black.. and we've seen this play before from caleb hamilton.. the keeper and he finds a gap in the line.. hamilton gets the seam and he's off to the races.. the eastern greene q-b gives his team a late lead.. gold division up 28-26 .. last chance for black.. 4th down and long.. game on the line.. burkett fires deep.. and burgener is wide open.. nobody anywhere near him as he strolls into the endzone.. what a play .. the black team takes the lead.. 32-28 with under two minutes to play.. gold gets the ball back.. caleb hamilton on 4th down.. the pass goes through the hands of dakota caton and that will do it.. a thrilling win from the black division all-stars.. 32-28.. coming off a bomb from burkett to burgener. ....it doesn't get better than this in june. the all-stars aren't theonly high school athletes