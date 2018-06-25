Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. elimination games begin today for some local baseball teams.. find out who advanced on to the next round.. and the wabash valley all-star game provided a lot of excitement for fans who stayed until the end.. catch the dramatic finish up next in sports. elimination games begin today tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. elimination games begin today for some local baseball tonight with partly cloudy skies tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. elimination games begin today for some local baseball elimination games begin today tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions will take over and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 60's again. temperatures will rise every day this week heading toward friday. tonight with partly cloudy skies elimination games begin today for some