Speech to Text for Sullivan advances in Legion tourney

playing at an i-s-u facility.. legion baseball playing the john e. hayes invitational over at bob warn field .. post 346 facing mattoon.. kendall riley on the mound and he got from the defense.. benji downs the spectacular grab to save the liner to right.. check that out again.. what a snag.. that ends the inning tied at zero.. riley put together a nice outing .. he gets the strikeout here.. he gives up no earned runs in 5 and 2/3.. but he wasn't able to keep mattoon off the board.. brock moncel bloops one into center to score the first run of the game .. terre haute would string together some hits.. but they couldn't take the lead away.. mattoon eliminates the hosts from their own tournament.. post 346 falls 3-2.. meanwhile.. sullivan in action facing marion in the first round at terre haute north.. 4th inning.. ducks on the pond for max mize.. he drives this ball into center field.. and it's under the defender's glove.. two runs come around to score on the hit.. that's shane garner and sam steimel in to score.. makes it a 5-nothing ball game.. later in the inning.. alex cooks rips a strong grounder into left center.. more runs coming to the plate for sullivan .. sullivan win their bracket opener.. 7-nothing over marion .. sullivan would go on to win their quarterfinal matchup against festus 7-5.. post 139 advances to the semifinals tomorrow morning.. they'll play at 11:30 at terre haute north high school.. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news