Clear

News 10 Saturday morning

A few scattered showers, but times of sun.

Posted: Sat Jun 23 08:40:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 23 08:40:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll see some sunshine, but expect the chance for a few afternoon pop up showers and storms. highs today not as hot, only topping out at 76. then tonight, a few showers linger but tapering off by midnight. lows tonight cool and comfortable, down to 65. tomorrow the sunshine comes back, but not for long. partly sunny for sunday as things heat back up, getting to 86 but expect the chance for a few afternoon pop up showers and storms. highs today not as hot, only topping out at 76. then tonight, a few showers linger but tapering off by midnight. lows tonight cool and comfortable, down to 65. tomorrow the sunshine comes back, but not for long. partly sunny for sunday as things heat back up, getting to 86 degrees. people with disabilities make up but expect the chance for a few afternoon pop up showers and storms. highs today not as hot, only topping out at 76. then tonight, a few showers linger but tapering off by midnight. lows tonight cool and comfortable, down to 65. tomorrow the sunshine comes back, but not for long. partly sunny for sunday as things heat back up, getting to 86
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Isolated storms, but cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It