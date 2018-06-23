Speech to Text for Valley All-Stars wrap practice, celebrate

coach chris o'leary.. the former indiana state and terre haute north player on hand to talk to the wabash valley football all-stars.. it's the eve of the final high school game for nearly a hundred of the area's best players.. and they're celebrating with a banquet at saint mary of the woods.. not only do they honor the top players as all-stars.. but the wabash valley football coaches' association also giving out 7-thousand dollars in scholarships.. and two players take home awards voted on by their teammates .. south vermillion's matt kruger and eastern greene's caleb hamilton both winning the pete varda scholarship.. and they say it's an honor to be recognized as leaders on their teams. it's truly humbling. i didn't expect that. i try to just be a friend with everybody and be someone the team can count on and be the best person i can be. i definitely owe it to them. it's an absolute honor. it's a great feeling knowing that you have a great group of guys behind you. i want to try to lead this team the best that i possibly can. and hopefully we can go and get a w tomorrow. hamilton and the valley all- stars wrapped up practice this morning.. for many of the players.. tomorrow's game is the last time they'll put on pads and helmets.. anyone who's played high school football will tell you there's something special about it.. even though the all-star game isn't until tomorrow.. these players say they're thrilled to have one more chance to play in an atmosphere like friday night lights.. it's definitely a massive part of high school. and then once you're out of high school you realize how special it is just across the board. getting out here with some of your best friends and just getting to knock helmets with the best of the best again, it's just special. i'll always just remember friday nights under the lights. and just being able to play under those lights one last time. it's going to be fun. i love playing football and to be out here one more time is really special. a lot of people don't get to do this after their senior season. so it's really great. the all-star game kicks off tomorrow night at 7:30 eastern time.. it's on the new turf at i-s-u's memorial stadium.. sports 10 will be out there live at 6 tomorrow as these high school stars take the field one last time.. for now.. that's a wrap for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10 will be right back.