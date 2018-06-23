Speech to Text for Farmer talks safety after IL grain bin accident

processing the death of an 18- year-old. he was working on his family's farm near marshall illinois when a tragic accident occurred involving a grain bin. now... many people are talking safety. storm team 10's brady harp joins us with more on how farmers stay safe while on the job. moments like the grain bin accident in clark county wednesday are stories area farmers wish they never had to hear. a farmer i spoke to today says working with grain bins can be more dangerous than people realize. ludwig: "either in grain bins or on the roads in the fields there's just always something happening and sometimes it's just because someone got in a hurry or they just weren't doing things a safe way." area farmers say accidents on the job are unfortunately too common. wednesday a man died near marshall in a grain bin accident - one farmer says working in a bin can be very dangerous. ludwig: "bins empty from the top down so it's kind of like a funnel or a whirlpool if you will that you can get sucked into very easily. you know you try not to go in on top of them but sometimes you have to go in on top of the grain and it can suck you in really fast." ludwig says if you are working with dangerous machinery to always make sure you are not alone - espeically entering full grain bins. ludwig: "you never want to go in without someone else knowing that you are going in. never go in alone or without at least telling somebody that you are going in. if you are going in on top at least try to be tied off with a harness and some way to attach yourself to the roof." ultimately he says it comes down to making sure you aren't in a hurry - and you are aware of your surroundings. ludwig: "if you know a farmer or you are a farmer be sure to think twice about what you are doing and wear the proper equipment to keep yourself safe." if you are working on a farm or near a farm and there is a farming accidnet - call 9-1-1 immediately. farmers tell me area fire departments have equipment to rescue people from being engulfed in grain. the community gathered at the indiana theater in downtown