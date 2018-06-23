Clear

National Brittany Dog Rescue

The Sullivan County Humane Society and The National Brittany Rescue group are sending one local dog to Canada.

she's pure bread brittany dog. that's a type of spaniel. the sullivan county humane society is currently full. they spread the word through facebook that penny needed adopted. they had no luck ... until the national brittany rescue reached out to them. "tomorrow i'm taking her to indianapolis and she's going to stay there for a few days then through the national brittany rescue, she's going to ontario." penny will be reunited with her sister before they both head into canada. they'll be fostered in the same home. when they're ready for adoption... they'll come as a package deal. now to the weather department... what
