Speech to Text for Friday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to the pro's that know. today tonight rain gradually ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to the pro's that know. today you are with america's favorite roofer, kevin and josh with america's favorite roofing company honest abe roofing.today we are talking ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to ending. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. "hey, thanks for tuning in to the pro's that know. today