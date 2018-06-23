Speech to Text for Sen. Young talks to News 10 about immigration

national issue. senator todd young made an appearance at the bane welker facility in terre haute. he was there to discuss employee ownership in indiana. but he also talked about the immigration controversy nationwide. young says his stance has always been to strengthen the country's borders. but he wants to do it, how he says is the right way. "to secure the southern border. to make sure that we end this catch and release policy which is both inhumane and also a national security threat and to provide legal certainty to immigrants in this country." senator young says there's still much to be done on this topic. he says it'll take a bipartisan effort to make true progess on border security.