Speech to Text for Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the court overruled two old decisions in favor of forty states. now states can "force" consumers to pay sales tax when shopping online. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on what the move means for brick and mortar stores. most people you ask will say... no... i don't want to pay more taxes but a local business owner says this move will benefit his store and help keep others like it... open. covered: "it's a landmark situation and is going to change the landscape of online sales." brent compton owns pacesetter sports in terre haute. he's been in business 35 years... selling sporting goods and footwear in this store... and online. compton says he's paid sales tax to the state from all sales ... but up until now ... companies without a physical presence in indiana have not been held to that same requirement. brent compton says, "in fact, i had a customer tell me just this last week that they weren't going to use us for their online store because the company that they'd been using doesn't charge them sales tax." the u-s supreme court ruled earlier this week states can make shoppers pay the sales tax for online purchases. before... if stores like amazon and wayfair... did not have an office or warehouse in the state ... they did not have to collect sales tax. brent compton says, "the online stores are out of state, often times, many states away and with them not paying taxes and being able to save seven to ten percent on every single item, it adds up pretty quickly." in many cases... if you bought something online... you should have paid the taxes on your own ... but may not have known because you weren't actually charged. the indiana chamber of commerce reports this has resulted in a "substantial loss of revenue" for the state. the chamber and compton say the ruling will level the playing feild. brent compton says, "i'm hoping that the change happens really quick. i'm just a little cautious in that i don't know that it's just going to happen overnight. i don't know how much some of these places are even set up to change it just instantly." governor eric holcomb is also expressing cautious optimism saying he supports the move but will be "taking a careful look at the ruling to better understand it's implications for indiana." president donald trump is also supporting the decision calling it a "big victory." others argue this is an issue that should be decided by congress... not the court. back to you. a new business opened up along the interstate 69 corridor