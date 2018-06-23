Clear

Youth leaders meet with Commander of 181st division at round table

Colonel Alderdice talked with these young leaders about past experiences and shared advice on how to be successful moving forward. He also discussed the importance of working hand-in-hand in the community.

you do. that's why.. "the next generation".. got some advice today "from a local military commander". it was all a part "of a special luncheon and roundtable discussion" "for terre haute young leaders". "colonel chris alderdice".. is the commander "of the 181st intelligence wing". "colonel alderdice" talked with these young leaders.. about past experiences .. and shared advice "on how to be successful moving forward". he also discussed the importance of working hand- in-hand in the community. "the goal of today's event".. i to inspire our future generations.. about what it takes to run "a strong business" or, "organization". /////// /////// 3:22:06;06 "to figure out how they become ceos and how they successfully become ceos and to retain then here in terre haute because that what we want to do, that is retain great people." ////// "if" you would like to learn more about "terre haute young leaders".. simply go to wthitv-dot-com. "a special week" .. honoring local heroes..
