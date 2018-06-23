Speech to Text for Recent Rain causing trouble for the Wabash River

good evening and thanks for joining us. areas in parke county saw nearly 3 inches of rain yesterday.. and nearly an inch and a half today .. the national weather service has issued a flood warning from now until next thursday. according to models... the wabash river was at alittle more than 11 feet in terre haute this morning. it floods at 14 feet. the levels are higher toward the north end of the river. storm team 10s kevin orpurt is tracking our chances of rain for the weekend.. and there could be a chance the river will reach those flood stages. he explains what that all means? tonight showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.