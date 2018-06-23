Clear

Pet Supplies Plus in Terre Haute is having an adoption event

It runs from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus.

Posted: Fri Jun 22 17:00:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 17:00:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

tomorrow afternoon.. "pet supplies plus" in terre haute is having an adoption event! they've partnered with the terre haute humane society. you can meet dogs like "honey". that's her there on your screen. "pet supplies plus" is offering coupons for people who adopt at the event. it runs from 11 to 3 p.m. tomorrow at pet supplies plus. hey kevin whats the weather gonna
