Some instability could remain over the weekend

Overnight: Scattered storms tapering off. Mostly cloudy. Low: 64°

Posted: Fri Jun 22 15:52:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 15:52:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
