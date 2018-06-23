Speech to Text for PTSD 100 Mile Walk began Friday

underway tonight. the "romans warrior foundation" is hosting a 100 mile walk. it began earlier today at riley hospital for children. organizers say it'll take over 5 days to complete the distance. tonights walk honors "jaden lauderdale" from bloomfield indiana. she passed away from heart failure last year. event organizer "brian romans" says it's important to bring awareness for those who sacrifice. "like tonight i know we're going to get rained on. last year i was walking in ankle deep water and it didn't matter because what we're doing is more then just for you or me, it's for our veterans, our gold star famalies, and our first responders. bringing awareness for ptsd." this is the third year for the walk. the event coincides with p-t-s-d month. even during the summer..the show must