Speech to Text for Retired Lt. General speaks to raise funds for local bike park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

passionate group this week in vigo county. now they're wrapping up the week raising money for a good cause. news 10 garrett brown is live outside the indiana theater in downtown terre haute. he has more on a fundraiser for the griffin bike park. yes this week the bike park hosted a weeklong event called vigo county salutes. a week long event of guest speakers and dedications that has all led up to here at the indiana. the griffin bike park has always been a place for honoring those whom serve our country. but friday those supporters of the park were at the indiana theater helping wrap up vigo county salutes week. "amazed at whats going on here. the community involvement, but when its all said and done it's about making a difference." dozens of community members turned out to the fundraising event. including special guest retired general boykin who spoke. boykin told some of his stories of his impressive military career. but also showed support of the bike park that has honored so many. "and that's why this griffin bike park is so important. that we honor people from this area that have given their lives for our country." now the park is working towards its next goal of building restroom facilities. but no matter how long that project may take. they hope everyone will contiue to honor those whom serve us. "i think our respect in honoring them is definitely in order and in line and something we should have in the forefront of our thinking." now if you would like to hear general boykins story you can check that out tonight. he will be speaking here at the indiana theater at 7. and all it takes to get in is a 10 dollar donation to the griffin bike park. reporting live in downtown terrre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.