Speech to Text for Sen. Young visits Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

businesses today. that's why he stopped by terre haute. senator todd young made an appearance at the "bane welker facility". it's a farm equipment dealer. today, young recognized the company. that's because they recently became 100 percent employee owned. it's an achievement young says he'd like to see more of in indiana. that's why he's introduced legislation highlighting employee ownership. 08:43:27,04 "i also want people to know that the federal government is now prepared to work with other businesses so that more americans can enjoy the fruits of ownership. " senator young's legislation would allow the small business adminsitration to work with companies exploring employee ownership. saluting those who serve our country. that has been the goal of one