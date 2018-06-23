Speech to Text for Convenience store opens along i69

the i-69 cooridor. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was at the grand opening to tell us more. "the grand opening of 'the junction' here in bloomfield indiana. it's helping supply jobs to the community and also giving folks a place to stop along i-69." it may look like an average gas station. but the grand opening of the junction in bloomfield indiana marks the first convience store to open along i69. for employee kristi vestal, the impact has been immediate. "busy, very busy since we got here." for owners of the junction, it's simply supply meeting demand. "as the interstate came we saw the need to expand from what was here. what we have is what you see today. we're very proud of this location. whether they come off of the interstate or if they live two miles down the road we're thankful for everyone who comes through." one of those coming through today was lieutenant governor suzanne crouch. "they have put a 2 million dollar investment in here because of the traffic now and the need for people to stop and get gas. so don't for one minute think that infastructure dosen't drive economic development. and this is proof of it here today." giving people a place to stop, but also giving back today. the grand opening coincides with "fueling freedom". a fundraiser that donates 50 cents of every gallong sold to the national guard readiness program. "you know it's great to take part and be involved and help some of these local guys who have given a lot more then we probably will realize." for vestal, shes happy to have a place to work close to home. "it's a very great place to work. it's like family. you're always having a good time. cutting up with everybody. it's nice" "now organizers say they have raised over a quarter of a million dollars since beginning fueling freedom. they hope to add to that today. in bloomfield indiana, gary brian, news 10."