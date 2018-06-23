Clear

National Brittany Rescue helps Sullivan Humane Shelter

Penny is getting adopted

Posted: Fri Jun 22 14:49:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 14:49:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

now at "5"... "a local rescue dog".. is getting ready "for a trip of a lifetime". news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. explains.. what the future holds for this "4"-legged friend. "sarah"... //////// the sullivan county humane society is sending one of their rescue dogs all the way to canada. this is through the national brittany rescue. here is penny. she is pure bread brittany dog. which is a type of spaniel. the sullivan county humane society is currently full. they spread the word through facebook that penny needed adopted. they had no luck until the national brittany rescue reached out to them. ///// [b18]national rescue for dogs-sot //////// "tomorrow i'm taking her to indianapolis and she's going to stay there for a few days then through the national brittany rescue, she's going to ontario." ///////// penny will be reunited with her sister before they both head into canada. they will be fostered in the same home. when they are ready for adoption they will come as a package deal. back to you. ////////// "celebrating summer camp
