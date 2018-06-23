Speech to Text for National Brittany Rescue helps Sullivan Humane Shelter

the sullivan county humane society is sending one of their rescue dogs all the way to canada. this is through the national brittany rescue. here is penny. she is pure bread brittany dog. which is a type of spaniel. the sullivan county humane society is currently full. they spread the word through facebook that penny needed adopted. they had no luck until the national brittany rescue reached out to them. ///// [b18]national rescue for dogs-sot //////// "tomorrow i'm taking her to indianapolis and she's going to stay there for a few days then through the national brittany rescue, she's going to ontario." ///////// penny will be reunited with her sister before they both head into canada. they will be fostered in the same home. when they are ready for adoption they will come as a package deal.