Speech to Text for Retired Lt. General speaks to raise funds for local bike park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"wrapping-up" with special guests! "the griffin bike park".. has been embracing "vigo county salutes" this week. each day.. they've featured various guests and events honoring "wabash valley heroes". and today was no different. news 10's.. "garrett brown".. joins us now.. "live" .. "from the indiana theater" in downtown terre haute.. to explain more about "today's special guests". "garrett".. //////// yes this is the last day of the bike park's week long event. it's one.. the park hopes will become a yearly tradition. but today's event took place here at the indiana for a good cause. it all started earlier today with a special luncheon. the event raised money for the bike park's next big project. that is new restroom and shower facilities for guests to use. for this event.. there were two very special guests. one of those being lonnie bedwell who was a navy petty officer. he lost his sight in 1977 but still does extreme sports like white water kayaking. the second guest speaker was retired lt. general william boykin. boykin was involved in many high profile missions including black hawk down and hunt for pablo escobar. the event coordinators were honored to have these great veterans for this event to deliver their message. //////// [b13]vigo county salutes wrap-live sot //////// "what's amazing we see folks that have gone through struggle, bitterness, hard times, challenges and they've been through the battle of life and then they take all those experiences and bring it to us to show how they are helping others to get through their challenges." ///////// now coming up for you at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on what this fundraiser means to the bike park. also.. you'll hear from general boykin on what this event meant to him. reporting live from downtown terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown back to you. ///////// now.. in a little more than an hour from now.. you'll