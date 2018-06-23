Speech to Text for Duke Energy donates $400,000 for Indiana youth reading programs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just as many "i- pads" or, "other devices" as they do students. "50"-percent of american adults can "not" read a book written "at an 8th grade level". "a startling statistic" "that the duke energy foundation" is working "to turn around". "today".. "the company announced" its efforts to invest "in reading remediation across the hoosier state". "the energy company" is donatin "400"-thousand- dollars in grant money to "18"-schools. "school corporations" right her in the wabash valley receiving "grant money". include: "north knox", "south vermillion", and "vigo county". it takes "a lot" to be successful.. in whatever