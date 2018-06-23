Clear

Duke Energy donates $400,000 for Indiana youth reading programs

“A child’s ability to read at grade level is one of the strongest indicators of whether that child will succeed in school and in life,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Duke Energy state president for Indiana.

Posted: Fri Jun 22 14:37:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 14:37:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

just as many "i- pads" or, "other devices" as they do students. "50"-percent of american adults can "not" read a book written "at an 8th grade level". "a startling statistic" "that the duke energy foundation" is working "to turn around". "today".. "the company announced" its efforts to invest "in reading remediation across the hoosier state". "the energy company" is donatin "400"-thousand- dollars in grant money to "18"-schools. "school corporations" right her in the wabash valley receiving "grant money". include: "north knox", "south vermillion", and "vigo county". it takes "a lot" to be successful.. in whatever
