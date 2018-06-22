Clear
Pet Saver June 22nd

Miss Honey- Terre Haute Humane Society 812-232-0293

instead of the pets coming to us in the studio... we're... going to them! let's check in now -- with pet expert "greg reilly".... //////// " hey melissa, i'm here at pet supplies plus on state road 46. -----meet pet: miss honey terre haute humane society sweet, spayed, current on shots, heart warm negative, dewormed, wonderful dog! -----pet supplies plus adoption event tomorrow. saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. -----be sure to call the terre haute humane society if you want more info on honey -- 232-0293. and hopefully the weather will be really good -- back to you in the studio, eric!" get ready for another round of scattered showers and
