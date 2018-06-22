Speech to Text for Pros That Know

america's favorite roofer, kevin and josh with america's favorite roofing company honest abe roofing.today we are talking about our invest once guarantee and what that really means and the four criteria that all products have to meet to meet our strict standards. josh what are those four criteria's?so kevin the four criteria's that all of our roofs have to meet are: 130 miles per hour wind resistant minimum, a class a fire rating, class 4 hail resistance and algae resistance. we all hate streaks on our roofs. so all those criteria are backed up by our invest once guarantee for the entire lifetime of the roof.well, how long's a lifetime?the lifetime is the lifetime of the homeowner living in that home.so if something goes wrong a roof shingle falls off what's going to happen?we will be right there for you to take care of any problems you may face.no questions asked?no questions asked.so what do you have to do?to get stared today give us a call.perfect, so if you want an invest once guarantee for your roof and never have to roof again call the pro's that know, honest abe roofing, america's favorite roofers