Speech to Text for Investigation continues for ISTEP breach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "i-step" breach at loogootee high school. news 10's kiley thomas is digging for more answers -- from the state. she joins us in our newsroom to explain -- where the investigation stands. //////////// we are still trying to figure out how many students at loogootee high school will have to "re-take" the math i-step test. that's after we un-covered some of the scores came back "in-valid". we caught up with state superintendent "jennifer mc- cormick". she confirms students had access to secure information -- that they shouldn't have seen. she says there are a lot of layers to the situation -- so they are still sorting out the facts. when we reached out to the school -- they told us an administrator gave confidential questions to math teachers. those teachers may have used them during a review session. students who had access to this information will re-take the exam in august. "it's not ideal for anyone involved. for idoe -- director of assessment -- the schools -- but most importantly the kids. we know there are parents who are upset. we are trying to work through it to see what we have to do, what we need to do, so we will continue to investigate with the district." the school says we are firm in our belief that there was no ill intent by the administrator." superintendent mccormick tells me the school is being very forthcoming -- to do what's best for the students. this is an investigation we will continue to follow. kt news 10. teachers are getting a lesson of their own this week! they are learning