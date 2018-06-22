Speech to Text for Camp Navigate Corporate Challenge

navigate's corporate challenge is all about creating awareness of camp navigate's mission, values and programs by bringing the community together to engage in challenges that highlight the importance of leadership, teamwork and soft skills. it will be a fun filled day of competitive events and team spirit! everything from a family fun run/competitive 5k, to 3v3 basketball tournament, field events and much more! when? saturday september 8th 8am-3pm where? the corporate challenge headquarters including registration and check- in and will be located in the meadow's commons area. events will be held at the meadows and woodrow wilson track and field area. how? we will begin registering teams in may! check back to this page for continuous updates and registration information. any business or organization can register a team and teams can be made up of up to 15 people. why? camp navigate offers a high quality and engaging summer camp and after school care for children pre-k to 8th grade. we are focused on developing employability/s oft skills, promoting healthy habits and creating servant leaders as we incorporate s.t.e.a.m. activities. our curriculum has been shaped around research conducted nationally and at the state level, which shows that soft skill training needs to be done not just within the adult workforce, but also during the earlier years. these employability/s oft skills, coupled with s.t.e.a.m., will best prepare young people in the wabash valley for a successful future! the money raised from this event will benefit all camp navigate's programs and initiatives. $500/team 201-4862 campnavigate.o rg/corpo rate-challenge //// and eleanor ramsier about the camp navigate corporate challenge. camp navigate's corporate challenge is all about creating awareness of camp navigate's mission, values and programs by bringing the community together to engage in challenges that highlight the importance of leadership, teamwork and soft skills. it will be a fun filled day of competitive events and team