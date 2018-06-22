Clear
An area of low pressure will be moving through the Valley Friday

Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. Cooler than average. High: 78° Friday night: Scattered storms tapering off. Low: 64°

Posted: Fri Jun 22 03:34:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 03:36:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. Cooler than average. High: 78° Friday night: Scattered storms tapering off. Low: 64° Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure will be moving through the Valley Friday which will keep showers and storms in the forecast. From our view, the low is loosely organized, which means the rain chances will sporadic. It should pass the area by Friday evening, but as it exists a few showers and storms may still develop. A brief period of dry weather looks possible, but a warm front creeping in from the south will send temperatures soaring for the upper 80s next week.
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
