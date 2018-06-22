Speech to Text for An area of low pressure will be moving through the Valley Friday

Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. Cooler than average. High: 78° Friday night: Scattered storms tapering off. Low: 64° Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure will be moving through the Valley Friday which will keep showers and storms in the forecast. From our view, the low is loosely organized, which means the rain chances will sporadic. It should pass the area by Friday evening, but as it exists a few showers and storms may still develop. A brief period of dry weather looks possible, but a warm front creeping in from the south will send temperatures soaring for the upper 80s next week.