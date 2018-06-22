Clear

Scattered storms will be possible through the overnight

Overnight: Occasional showers and thundershowers. Possible heavy rainfall. Low: 66° Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. Cooler than average. High: 78°

Posted: Thu Jun 21 19:38:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 19:59:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Scattered storms will be possible through the overnight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Overnight: Occasional showers and thundershowers. Possible heavy rainfall. Low: 66° Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. Cooler than average. High: 78° Friday night: Scattered storms tapering off. Low: 64° Detailed Forecast: Scattered storms will be possible through the overnight and continue through the day on Friday. Friday's high will be cooler than average. By Friday night, the storms could taper off as a center of low pressure moves to our east. Saturday and Sunday will still have a chance of rain, but not as grezt as what we've had the past day or so.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It