June 21st the summer solstice

Posted: Thu Jun 21 19:34:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 19:34:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

storm team 10's brady harp joins us with some facts about the first day of summer. many have heard about the summer solstice - but what does the solstice mean? today's the day with the most amount of daylight hours in the wabash valley - i was outside to help explore some facts about the longest day. june 21st is a busy day for the sky. thursday is the summer solstice. along with being the first day of summer - it is the longest day of the year. brady: "in terre haute the sun rises at 6:22am and sets at 9:20pm making june 21st the longest day of the year and giving us nearly 15 hours of daylight." you might think with all the sunlight june 21st would be the day with the highest temperatures. the hottest days of the year are actually in july. this is because the earth's oceans take longer to heat so the earth will take longer to catch up to the sun. brady: "solstice is latin for 'sun stand still.' this comes from the appearance of the sun not moving during midday." because of this - you might also have noticed shadows are shorter during the day on thursday. the sun is highest in the sky during the summer solstice. brady: "the solstice is the first day of summer and the season will continue until the fall equinox in september." the sun will begin rising later in the morning each day making days shorter until winter. friday the sun will rise about a minute later in the wabash valley - shortening the day. back to you. [c2]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to
