Speech to Text for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana holds block party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

better time for a block party! mental health america of west central indiana held one today in terre haute. it featured activities for the entire family. they include a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, games, and music. there was also plenty of free food. organizers say they had resources on hand to help spread awareness of mental health issues. "we don't talk enough in our community about mental health. we have to get together and talk about brain health and talking about taking care of each other." organizers say events like these help bridge the gap in the community. the indiana pacers held