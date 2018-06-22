Clear

US Supreme Court rules on online sales tax

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb praised the new ruling. He's working to figure out how it will impact the Hoosier state.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

pay sales taxes. leaders made the decision this week. it overturns previous rulings. those rulings determined companies shipping products did not have to collect sales taxes. that's if they didn't have a physical presence in those states. state leaders across the u.s. said the decision cost them billions of dollars of revenue. indiana governor eric holcomb praised the new ruling. he's working to figure out how it will impact the hoosier state.
