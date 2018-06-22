Speech to Text for Gas tax set to begin in Indiana

effect in indiana. last year hoosier lawmakers passed a bill to raise that tax. it raises the 18-cent per gallon tax by 10 cents. the money will be used to pay for road repairs. leaders say the tax is expected to generate 31-million dollars annually. the tax increase comes as drivers are paying more at the pump this year. last year, the average gas price for unleaded gas was around 2-oh-9 a gallon. "this" year the average is 2-88 a gallon.