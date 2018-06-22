Clear

Gas tax set to begin in Indiana

Last year Hoosier lawmakers passed a bill to raise that tax.

Posted: Thu Jun 21 19:18:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 19:18:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Gas tax set to begin in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

effect in indiana. last year hoosier lawmakers passed a bill to raise that tax. it raises the 18-cent per gallon tax by 10 cents. the money will be used to pay for road repairs. leaders say the tax is expected to generate 31-million dollars annually. the tax increase comes as drivers are paying more at the pump this year. last year, the average gas price for unleaded gas was around 2-oh-9 a gallon. "this" year the average is 2-88 a gallon. [b10]in supreme court taxes-vo off top the u.s. supreme court ruled states can "force" online shoppers to pay
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It